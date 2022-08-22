Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

