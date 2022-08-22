Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ternium by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $39,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ternium by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 95,149 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE TX opened at $32.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ternium Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.