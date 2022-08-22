Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 937,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 752,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

