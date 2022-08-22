Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Down 1.5 %

SUZ opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 26.87%. Analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.