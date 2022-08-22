Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $183.87 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

