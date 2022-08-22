Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.