Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

