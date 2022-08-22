Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,408 shares of company stock worth $2,334,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $69.66 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

