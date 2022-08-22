Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,105 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.20 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

