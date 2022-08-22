Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 65,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $138.04 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.