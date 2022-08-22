Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

