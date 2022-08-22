Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $74.59 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.