Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

THC opened at $63.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

