Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 3.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO stock opened at $103.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

