Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7,772.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $163.15 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

