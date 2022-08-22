Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

