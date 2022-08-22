Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

