Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

