Profund Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $244.58 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

