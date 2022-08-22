Profund Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after acquiring an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.