Profund Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

