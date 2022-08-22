Profund Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

