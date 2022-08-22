Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

