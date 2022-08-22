Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in HP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 158,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in HP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 165,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.