Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $13,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $478.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.