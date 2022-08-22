ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,099 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 101,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $942.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

