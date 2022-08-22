ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 21,094 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $108.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

