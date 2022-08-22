ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $631.00 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.01.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

