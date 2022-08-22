ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 50,577 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.22.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

