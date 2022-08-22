ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $6.66 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $720.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

