ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

