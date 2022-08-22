ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

