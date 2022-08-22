ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,954 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $295.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

