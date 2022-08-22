ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 61,753 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $28.48 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

