ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,130 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Premier Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

