ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,504,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

