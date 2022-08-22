ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.02. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

