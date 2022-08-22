ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of JCI opened at $57.26 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

