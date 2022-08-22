ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Standex International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Standex International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,078,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Standex International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Standex International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

