ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,636,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.17 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.