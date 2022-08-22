ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MATW stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $847.79 million, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.02. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

