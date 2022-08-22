ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $205.68 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.61 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.