ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,705 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Poshmark by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Poshmark by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,913 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Poshmark by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851. Insiders own 37.96% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $11.36 on Monday. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

