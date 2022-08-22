ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $163.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

