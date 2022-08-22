ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.09 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HNI by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

NYSE HNI opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

