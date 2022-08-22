ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.