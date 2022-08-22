ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 26.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 193,051 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 825,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

