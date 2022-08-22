ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
SFNC stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
