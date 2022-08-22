ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 54.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,217 shares of company stock valued at $53,271. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REAL stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

