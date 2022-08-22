ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KWR opened at $189.62 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

